MQM, PML-Q discuss no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation on Thursday met with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P delegation, including convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Waseem Akhar, met with PML-Q leader and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country including the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan was discussed.

According to inside story of the meeting between two allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MQM-P took PML-Q into confidence about their yesterday’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi.

MQM-P informed PML-Q that they supported PTI despite reservations but their [MQM-P] demands were still not met, sources said.

“The allies agreed that they will suffer defeat if opposition succeeded in bringing no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan with the help of disgruntled PTI lawmakers,” they added.

After meeting with PML-Q, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will meet former president Asif Ali Zardari shortly in Islamabad.

The delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet Zardari today, sources said.

Sindh’s CM will also attend the meeting with the MQM leadership, sources said.

Sindh cabinet’s members Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab also proceeding from Karachi to Islamabad.

In a recent development, federal government has decided to wrap up no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot in Islamabad.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision was made at the government level that matters related to the no-trust move should be wrapped up before the OIC meeting as the country could not bear political turmoil at that time.

