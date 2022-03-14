MQM-P, PML-Q discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Following the meeting with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) reached the residence of the PML-Q chief to exchange views on the current political developments.

Both the allies of the PTI-led federal government discussed future strategy, the country’s political situation and matters related to mutual interests. MQM delegation was represented by Khalid Maqool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar, Ameenul Haq, Aamir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others.

While apart from PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Hussain Elahi were also present in the meeting.

Read more: MQM-P TO KEEP ‘INTERESTS’ IN VIEW ON NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said they will decide about staying or leaving the government by keeping their ‘interests’ in view.

This was stated by a press statement issued by the MQM-P spokesperson following the meeting of party delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

Terming the recent meeting as a series of political engagements in the current political scenario, the MQM-P spokesperson said that the delegation presented the problems being faced by the people living in Karachi and other urban areas of the province.

Comments