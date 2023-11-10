MQM-P prepares ‘charter of demand’ ahead of PML-N delegation’s visit

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has prepared its ‘charter of demand’ ahead of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) delegation’s visit to its headquarters on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P Rabita Committee session was held under the chair of the convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Dr Siddiqui apprised the Rabita Committee members regarding his meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The Rabita Committee members held consultations regarding the party’s demands to be tabled before the PML-N delegation after announcing an electoral alliance in Sindh.

It was learnt that MQM-P would table its pre-elections and post-elections demands before the PML-N delegation. The political party has included constitutional amendments to its charter of demand, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a PML-N delegation comprising central leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Bashir Memon will visit MQM-P Bahadurabad headquarters on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the PML-N and MQM-Pakistan announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.

The announcement was made by MQM-P and PML-N leaders in a joint press conference following a delegation-level meeting with former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

MQM delegation comprising Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz at the party’s Central Secretariat in Lahore.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the parties said they had agreed to adopt a joint strategy to put an end to the public’s woes.