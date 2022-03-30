MQM-P Rabita Committee ratifies agreement with opposition

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) coordination committee on Wednesday ratified the agreement between the party and the joint opposition on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the leaders of the MQM-P — the key ally of the ruling PTI— announced that Rabita Committee has endorsed the agreement signed with united opposition.

The details of agreement, they said, would be shared with the media at around 4 pm.

Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has approved an agreement finalized with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources privy to the matter, the members of the CEC were summoned at the Zardari House in Islamabad which was chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“The PPP leadership took members of the CEC into confidence over contents of the agreement with the MQM-P,” they said and added, “The CEC approved the agreement.”

MQM, opposition reach agreement

In a major development, the joint opposition and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) finally reached an agreement on late Tuesday night regarding the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle.

In a tweet, Mr Zardari said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.”

Following the agreement, MQM-Pakistan leaders and federal ministers Syed Aminul Haq and Farogh Naseem have tendered their resignations to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling coalition currently has a strength of 171 members. The opposition, on the other hand, seems to have 169 members on its side.

