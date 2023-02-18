Sunday, February 19, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

MQM-P raises concerns after arrest of COC member

test

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed its concern over the arrest of Asif Ali Khan, a member of party’s central organising committee (COC) from Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Asif Ali was arrested from an election office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday night.

In a statement, the party’s Rabta Committee expressed concern over the arrest, saying that Asif Ali was arrested a day earlier and transferred to an unknown location.

“The COC member is also a candidate in the upcoming by-election of the National Assembly (NA),” it stated, urging Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah to take measures in this regard.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.