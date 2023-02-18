MQM-P raises concerns after arrest of COC member

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed its concern over the arrest of Asif Ali Khan, a member of party’s central organising committee (COC) from Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Asif Ali was arrested from an election office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday night.

In a statement, the party’s Rabta Committee expressed concern over the arrest, saying that Asif Ali was arrested a day earlier and transferred to an unknown location.

“The COC member is also a candidate in the upcoming by-election of the National Assembly (NA),” it stated, urging Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah to take measures in this regard.

