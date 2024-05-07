MQM-P seeks chairmanship of standing committees

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded chairmanship of 14 standing committees in Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources familiar with the matter, a delegation from the MQM-P reportedly convened a meeting with the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Qadir Shah, and the Sindh Interior Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.

During the meeting, the standing committees of the provincial assembly were discussed, where MQM-P demanded to be given the chairmanship of 14 standing committees.

MQM-P has prioritized the Standing Committees on Interior, Education, Health, Finance, Industries, and KMC, submitting a list to the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sources indicate that the PPP has requested time to deliberate on the matter and provide a response after consulting with senior leadership.

Meanwhile, MQM asserted that, as the second-largest party in the House, they should be granted chairmanship of the 14 standing committees.