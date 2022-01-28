MQM-P seeks registration of FIR against Sindh CM, police officers

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and senior police officers over violent action against political workers outside the CM House, ARY News reported on Friday.

MQM-P committee member Mehfooz Yar moved to the Civil Line police station and applied for the registration of FIR. It has been requested to register a case under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) against police baton-charge, tear gas shelling over the political activities outside CM House.

On January 27, MQM-P had announced to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah following the death of its worker.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference at Bahadurabad headquarters, had said that a worker succumbed to wounds due to the police baton-charge and tear gas shells during the political party’s sit-in outside CM House.

Siddiqui had criticised that an ethnic party has seized powers of the metropolis on the basis of a fake census. He said that MQM-P will lodge the case against Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) following the death of the worker.

Police had baton-charged Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers and fired tear gas to disperse the protesting activists outside the Chief Minister (CM) House in Karachi.

The MQM-P workers including women and children had been baton-charged by police officials in a sudden move to disperse the protestors outside the CM House.

