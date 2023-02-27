MQM-P starts preparations for Bagh-e-Jinnah public meeting

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has started preparations for the Bagh-e-Jinnah power show scheduled for March 12 in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

MQM-P leader Javed Hanif sought permission and security arrangements from the deputy commissioner (DC) East for the upcoming power show.

Earlier, MQM-P decided to hold ‘power shows’ against ‘flawed’ delimitations of constituencies as the Sindh government did not notify the increased number of union councils (UCs).

The decision was taken during an ‘important meeting’ of the MQM-P Rabta Committee, which discussed the country’s political situation and issues regarding delimitations of constituencies, census and agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sources told ARY News that the Rabta Committee also raised concern over the non-issuance of the notification of the increased number of union councils (UCs) in Karachi.

A deadlock between MQM-P and PPP persisted as the Sindh government did not notify the increased number of union councils (UCs) despite making promises.

