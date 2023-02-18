MQM-P still undecided over boycotting NA by-elections

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was still mulling over the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) proposal to boycott upcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) vacant seats, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, MQM-P’s Rabta Committee held a meeting today to discuss the proposal of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) proposal to boycott upcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) vacant seats.

However, the committee remained unable to decide on the matter and summoned another meeting tomorrow.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation. During the meeting, prayers were offered for the martyred officers of an attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Meanwhile, MQM-P has decided to hold power show in Karachi and Hyderabad in coming days. The dates for the public gatherings would be announced soon, sources said quoting party leaders.

Earlier on Feb 18, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) urged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to boycott the upcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) vacant seats.

The ruling coalition contacted MQM-P after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) set condition that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had made it clear to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls.

Sources told ARY News that PPP demanded the coalition parties should jointly announce the boycott of by-polls as it refuses to leave field empty for ANP and MQM-P.

PPP leadership was divided on boycotting the polls as majority of the party members were against ANP and MQM contesting elections. “The PDM would suffer a political damage if both the parties contest polls,” sources said while quoting PPP.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16.

On February 10, it was reported that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the coalition parties to not contest by-elections due to fear of defeat.

Comments