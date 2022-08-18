MQM-P summons emergency session to make important decisions

Karachi: Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) has summoned an emergency session of the party on Friday to make important decisions regarding the fulfilment of their demands, ARY News reported.

MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar in a press conference on Thursday demanded the federal government allies fulfil the commitments made to them ahead of the motion of no-confidence.

According to details, the MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar said that they do not intend to threaten the federal government but they want a solution to their problems. He urged Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman to ensure the fulfilment of commitments made to them.

The MQM-P leader said that four months have passed since the PML-N-led government took charge but no progress has been made on their demands. The people of Karachi have given the mandate to MQM-P to resolve their issues, he added.

He warned the federal government to resolve their issues otherwise they would be forced to make a decision. We don’t want to threaten the government but are informing them about people’s concerns, he added.

However, this is not the first time they have voiced their concerns over their concerns not being addressed. Earlier on August 7, MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar hinted at leaving the coalition government’s side and asked the ruling parties to review their policies.

