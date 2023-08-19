MQM-P summons Rabta Committee meeting on Monday

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has summoned an important meeting of Rabta Committee on Monday to deliberate on country’s political situation and upcoming general elections, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P summoned an important meeting of Rabta Committee at 05:00 pm in Pakistan House, PECHS.

Sources claimed that the meeting is summoned to deliberate on country’s political situation and upcoming general elections. Matters related to delimitation of constituencies of national and provincial assemblies will also be discussed.

The meeting will also formulate a strategy to raise strong voice for ‘fair’ delimitation of constituencies. The participants will also formulate MQM-P’s future course of action, sources added.

Read More: Elections: MQM-P issues tickets to party candidates

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections were impossible within 90 days.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

Read more: Elections not possible in 90 days: ECP

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 and the final on December 14.

The ECP meeting decided to seek assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.