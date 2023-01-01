MQM-P summons session of LG polls’ candidates on Jan 3

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has summoned a session of party officials and candidates of Local Government (LG) elections on January 3, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to details, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has summoned a session of LG elections candidates on January 3 at 05:00pm.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting would discuss the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) agreement on delimitation of constituencies and future plan of action.

Matters related to coalition with the government and protests against PPP-led Sindh government would also be discussed, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete new delimitation before the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad scheduled for January 15.

While addressing a press conference after chairing the MQM-P Rabita Committee session, MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his political party and the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) signed an agreement to address Sindh issues.

Siddiqui clarified that MQM-P is fully ready for LG polls and its leadership thinks the elections are being delayed. He continued that all sides are demanding transparent elections in Pakistan.

“The delimitation of Karachi and Hyderabad was not done in the right way in the past. How can an election be declared transparent when there is no relevancy between the constituencies and the population? Sindh government and election commission must complete the revision of the Karachi and Hyderabad delimitation before the LG polls.”

Siddiqui said that they will have no option other than contacting the masses if the issue is not resolved before January 15.

“For stopping the pre-poll rigging, we will take to the streets and protest. If this situation remains unchanged, we will decide whether to stay in alliance with the incumbent government or choose to contest elections independently.”

