MQM-P summons workers’ convention today

KARACHI: As General Elections 2024 draws near, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has summoned the party’s general workers’ convention today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the MQM-P leadership summoned the party’s general workers’ convention tomorrow evening at Pakistan House – central election office.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting will deliberate on upcoming general elections, country’s political scenario and other issues.

The leadership will also take opinions regarding MQM’s policy, manifesto and candidates for the general polls.

The meeting will also chalk out a strategy to speed up election campaign and increase public contact campaign.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024. The electoral watchdog issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had agreed on forming a grand alliance in Sindh.

A delegation of PML-N central leaders reached Karachi to hold talks with major opposition parties in Sindh including MQM-P, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F).

After meeting with MQM-P leaders at Bahadurabad headquarters, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a press conference.

He said that PML-N and MQM-P have close contacts for the past 2.5 years, whereas, positive results would be yielded after talks with other political parties in Sindh.