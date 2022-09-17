MQM-P terms municipal tax for KMC as ‘extortion’ charges

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday slammed the PPP-led Sindh government for collecting KMC taxes through electricity bills and termed the step as “extortion charges”, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the MQM-P Rabitta Committee strongly opposed the collection of municipal charges in power bills and added that PPP did not take any party into confidence regarding the taxes decision.

“Sindh government is collecting taxes in billion through Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) but despite of it Karachiites are facing water shortage and proper drainage system.”

KE adds municipal charges

It is worth mentioning here that K-Electric has started collecting taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly power bills.

According to details, K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collect municipal utility charges tax (MUCT), through electricity bills.

The KE has imposed a Rs50 tax on consumption of 200 units while Rs70 will be charged on the consumption of units between 200 to 700. Those using more than 700 units will have to pay a municipal tax of Rs 200 per month.

On September 8 2021, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveiled the provincial government’s plan to collect two taxes on behalf of the KMC — fire tax and conservancy tax — from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly K-Electric bill.

