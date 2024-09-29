MQM-P threatens to quit government

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the federal government, has issued a strong warning, threatening to leave the government and resign from the assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Expressing his frustration the MQM-P’s member of the National Assembly (NA), Mustafa Kamal stated that the party has not received the respect it deserves from the PML-N government in the last eight months – since coming into power.

Kamal criticized the federal government for directing MQM-P to negotiate with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding the quota system despite their agreement being made with the PML-N.

He emphasized that MQM-P does not have a mayor and that the federal government must take responsibility for engaging with PPP on their behalf.

Kamal further mentioned the sacrifices made by MQM-P workers to restore peace in Karachi, noting that many lives were lost in the process.

He warned that if MQM-P steps back from its current role in the government, it might become difficult to maintain peace in Karachi.