MQM-P threatens to quit coalition govt

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of PML-N at the Centre, has threatened to quit the ruling coalition if Nawaz-led PML-N failed to fulfill its ‘promises’ made during power sharing agreement, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to media, senior MQM-P leader and MNA Farooq Sattar has warned ruling PML-N of severe consequences if Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori is removed from his post.

“MQM-P will reconsider its alliance with the government if it fails to keep its promise of retaining Tessori as the Sindh governor,” warned Sattar, adding that during the formation of the government, it was agreed upon that Tessori would continue as the Sindh governor.

The MQM leader also expressed disappointment over the government’s decision to ‘replace’ Tessori, terming it a breach of trust.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had denied rumors of Tessori’s removal, saying that there was no truth to the reports.

The development comes amid speculation about Tessori’s removal, which has been circulating for some time. The MQM has expressed its displeasure over the government’s handling of the matter, warning of severe consequences if Tessori is replaced.

Sources close to the development revealed that the discussions between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N have been ongoing regarding the potential change of Sindh governor.