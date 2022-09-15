MQM-P threatens to quit federal govt over bodies of missing activists

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has threatened to quit the coalition government in the Centre if an immediate explanation is not given over recovery of bodies of its three missing activists, ARY NEWS reported.

It emerged after MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday morning and conveyed the premier regarding the backlash party has faced over recovery of bodies of missing activists.

“The prime minister should clear the air regarding it either by visiting Karachi or sending interior minister to the city,” Khalid Maqbool demanded. He warned that if the situation is not explained in a week then MQM-P will be forced to not only leave the ministries but will also quit the coalition government.

The MQM-P convener said that recovery of bodies of missing party activists is a serious issue for them which requires an immediate probe.

The prime minister assured Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui that he was taking the matter seriously. “I will personally visit Karachi and take MQM-P leadership into confidence over the matter,” PM Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by the sources.

The party is currently also faced with backlash from within after induction of Kamran Tessori with multiple coordination committee members expressing their anger over it.

“MNA Kishwar Zehra has conveyed her reservations to the party in written in which she stated that she is part of the committee but will not remain silent on unjustified decisions,” they said.

The sources said that the other estranged leaders included lawmakers Javed Hanif, Muhammad Hussain, Zahid Mansoori, and Amir Moeen. “They have demanded to hold the meeting again and decide on the matters with two-third majority,” they said. “Any member could be included in the coordination committee after approval with two-third majority.”

Moreover, sources said that another key leader Advocate Shahab Imam is also annoyed over the recent decisions and has decided to part ways from the party in protest.

