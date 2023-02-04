MQM-P to field Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal for Karachi by-polls

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to nominate Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal for by-elections from two constituencies of Karachi, ARY News News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, Farraq Sattar and Mustafa Kamall, who recently get new roles in unified MQM-P, will be contesting by-polls on NA seats from Karachi.

The final decision from which constituencies of the National Assembly Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal will contest by-election will be taken in party’s general workers meeting.

Wasim Akhtar and Anis Kaimkhani will supervise the election campaign while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others will participate in the public relations campaign.

Read: MQM-P HOLDS MEETING TO REVIEW BY-ELECTIONS PREPARATIONS

It is pertinent to mention here that by-elections will be held in nine constituencies of Karachi on March 16. The MQM-P will finalize candidates for other seven constituencies today.

The nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party also decided to contest by-polls on the National Assembly seats and invited applications from the party’s candidates.

Comments