MQM-P to hold multiple press conferences against delimitations

Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to hold press conferences in all districts of Karachi against delimitations and unfulfillment of their demands by the federal and provincial government, ARY News reported.

According to MQM-P sources, the party has decided to go into the public and inform them about the current political scenario. The party is deeply concerned over the federal government’s behaviour towards them, they added.

MQM-P has decided to hold press conferences against the delimitations and the federal government’s behaviour toward them in every district of the metropolitan. The party has announced that they will not accept controversial delimitations, sources said.

MQM-P has said that whatever the people decide, they would obey their will.

On August 18, Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) summoned an emergency session of the party on Friday to make important decisions regarding the fulfilment of their demands.

MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar in a press conference on Thursday demanded the federal government allies fulfil the commitments made to them ahead of the motion of no-confidence.

According to details, Wasim Akhtar said that they do not intend to threaten the federal government but they want a solution to their problems. He urged Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman to ensure the fulfilment of commitments made to them.

