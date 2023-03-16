MQM-P to hold power show on March 18

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to hold power show at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on March 18 (Saturday), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P has started preparations to hold power show at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In this regard, sources claimed, the political party has summoned a meeting of Rabta Committee to discuss the strategy.

Last month, MQM-P decided to hold ‘power shows’ against ‘flawed’ delimitations of constituencies as the Sindh government did not notify the increased number of union councils (UCs).

The decision was taken during an ‘important meeting’ of the MQM-P Rabta Committee, which discussed the country’s political situation and issues regarding delimitations of constituencies, census and agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Later, the Sindh government accepted demand of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), notifying an increase in number of Union Committees (UCs) in Karachi Division, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Local Government Department, the Sindh government included 53 more Union Committees (UCs) in Karachi Division, taking the total number of UCs from 246 to 299.

