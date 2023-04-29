MQM-P to make ‘important announcement’ tomorrow

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will address an important press conference tomorrow (Friday) following its meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif over Digital Census 2023, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, MQM-P’s Rabta Committee stated that its leaders will apprise the nation of ‘progress achieved’ during meetings with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers.

The MQM-P leaders will also apprise the nation of redressal of reservations and extension in date of digital census 2023.

“We have tabled our reservations with proof in front of higher authorities including Prime Minister,” the Rabta Committee stated, claiming that the authorities expressed concern over the facts presented by them.

It noted that Prime Minister and other officials have assured of full support during census and correction of statistics. “The census should be continued until every house and every person is counted”, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P held meetings with federal ministers and PM Shehbaz Sharif and expressed serious reservations on the ongoing digital census.

Earlier, MQM-P collected resignations from its Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and it will decide the time of their submission.

The resignations of MNAs were collected in a Rabita Committee session chaired by MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui today. Sources told ARY News that the participants of the session expressed reservations about the digital census.

It has been decided to not accept the digital census as the data of 2.5 million families was allegedly missing. The MQM-P collected the resignations of MNAs in first phase while the resignations of the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) in Sindh will be collected in the next phase.

