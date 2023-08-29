MQM-P to meet energy minister over inflated electricity bills

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) senior convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet the caretaker energy minister over inflated electricity bills, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the MQM-P leader will take up the issue of increasing electricity prices in the meeting tomorrow.

Sources said that the energy ministry will be informed about the power crisis and increase in electricity prices in Karachi.

The MQM-P leader will also present the road map of protests if relief is not provided to people on increasing electricity bills.

Earlier today, the federal cabinet failed to make a decision to provide relief on inflated electricity bills to masses.

Sources said that in the federal cabinet briefing, it was discussed that IMF agreement should be consulted on this matter as it is the main hurdle in giving relief to the masses on electricity bills.

People across Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity bills to assert pressure on the government for relief.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.