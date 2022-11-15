‘MQM-P to part ways with coalition govt if agreement not implemented’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan has hinted at parting ways with the coalition government if the political agreement is not implemented, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to the ARY News programme 11th Hour, Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that his political party parted ways with the former government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) when the agreement was not implemented and the same step will be taken against the incumbent government.

He criticised that political opponents were levelling serious allegations against MQM-P. He added that MQM-P is demanding the same local government (LG) system for the whole country which they are demanding for Karachi.

Hassan said that delimitation and 140-A are the constitutional demands of the MQM-P which should be implemented in the first step. He added that LG polls should be held after the acceptance of the two demands. The MQM-P leader said that the demands could be accepted within a week.

He said that the political party submitted the petitions to the Supreme Court (SC) and the high court for the legal and constitutional requirements. He further said that the version of Sirajul Haq’s Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is different from Hafiz Naeemur Rehman’s JI.

