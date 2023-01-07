MQM-P to protest against PPP over biased decisions

HYDERABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting and announced a protest against its political ally Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on January 10, ARY News reported.

MQM-P held an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Rashid Khilji in which the participants of the meeting announced a protest against PPP on January 10 against the Sindh government’s biased delimitation of constituencies’ decision.

The members of the meeting said that the people of Sindh stand firm against the corruption and biased decisions of the provincial government.

While criticizing the provincial government and Sindh’s food department Khilji said that the Sindh government’s subsidy on flour is a myth, people are suffering from a flour crisis across the province.

The food department should keep a check and balance on this issue.

Earlier this week, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that PPP has conveyed MQM-P reservations over the delimitation of constituencies to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and whatever the commission decides in this regard everyone will be complied, he added.

