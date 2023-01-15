MQM-P to unveil ‘next plan of action’ on Wednesday

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will unveil its ‘next plan of action’ in general workers’ meeting, summoned on Wednesday, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to details, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) summoned general workers meeting on Wednesday, wherein it will announce the party’s ‘next plan of action’.

Sources told ARY News that the general workers’ meeting will be held at KMC ground in Karachi’s PIB colony.

A day earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to boycott local government (LG) elections over reservations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that the party has decided to boycott local government (LG) elections, rejecting the ‘fake’ delimitations of constituencies and voter lists.

“Until January 15, we left no stone unturned to bring justice to this city,” Khalid Maqbool said, adding that the local body polls were already rigged.

Lambasting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the MQM-P convener noted that it was the electoral watchdog’s responsibility to keep an eye on constituencies, but it failed.

“The courts asked us to approach provincial government and the election commission,” he said, reiterating that delimitations of constituencies and voter lists were fake in this LG elections. “The federal government could not have been formed without MQM’s help,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the counting of votes was underway after polling ended in the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any breaks.

The polling process remained slow, and voters present inside polling stations were allowed to cast their votes beyond the 5pm deadline.

The LG polls are taking place in seven districts of Karachi and nine districts of the Hyderabad division. Strict security measures have been put in place to ensure fair and transparent elections in both divisions.

