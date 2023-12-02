MQM-P to unveil party manifesto for general elections today

KARACHI: As the nation gears up for the upcoming general elections, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to hold a rally in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal town today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

The rally will be held at football ground which would be addressed by senior party leaders.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal will address the participants of the rally.

The MQM-P convener will also present party’s manifesto and party policy regarding general elections in today’s rally.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have held another round of talks on electoral alliance and seat adjustment ahead of the general elections 2024, citing sources.

The fresh round of talks was held at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s residence in Islamabad.

The session was attended by MQM-P’s central leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Syed Aminul Haque, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Zahid Hamid, Bashir Memon and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Both sides mulled over different options for political alliance, seat adjustment and others.

They also held consultations on ongoing talks with other political parties regarding the seat adjustment besides discussing the election campaign, rallies in Sindh and forming a grand alliance.

MQM-P leaders presented a charter of constitutional amendments to the Local Government (LG) Act.

PML-N and MQM-P agreed on holding consultations with local leadership.