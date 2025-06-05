MQM-P town member killed in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) was killed on Thursday when unknown armed assailants opened fire on a hotel in Liaquatabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The deceased was identified as Ali Adeel Naqvi who was the town member of MQM-P. According to police, the incident took place near Al-Karam Square, Block 4, where four unidentified armed assailants riding on two motorcycles opened fire on a group of men sitting at a local hotel.

All four individuals sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where Ali Adeel Naqvi, 38, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the condition of the other three victims remains critical. The attackers managed to flee the scene after the incident.

Sharifabad police and the Crime Scene Unit, rushed to the scene upon receiving the information of the incident. The police have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the culprits.

MQM-P Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, expressed deep sorrow over Ali Adeel Naqvi’s death and condemned the attack. In a statement, he termed the armed assault on MQM workers a “conspiracy to disrupt the city’s peace.”

