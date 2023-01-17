MQM-P unveils strategy after boycotting LG polls

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday unveiled the next strategy after boycotting local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing an event, said that the MQM-P demands are being neglected by the parliament as well as the court. He said that MQM-P pulled the socks up for starting street politics.

He further announced that “MQM Pakistan will take to streets for its demand.”

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that “whether it is the parliament or the courts, MQM demands were not taken into consideration, that’s why the MQM boycotted the LG elections.”

MQM-P convener accused the ruling PPP of rigging the LG polls and taunted that everyone saw the transparency of ‘free and fair’ LG polls in the province.

Siddiqui said that PML-N, PPP, and PTI had used MQM for the survival of their government. He clarified that MQM-P will no more facilitate any political party to establish and run their governments.

Earlier, expressing outrage over federal and provincial governments, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his political party was stepping back from forming and running governments besides rejecting LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh.

While addressing a press conference with MQM-P central leaders, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM is stepping back from facilitating others to form and run governments. He categorically rejected the recent phase of LG polls.

The political party also compiled a report regarding its decision to boycott the LG polls and alleged mismanagement in the recent elections.

