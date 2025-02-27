MQM-P to bring white paper against Sindh govt: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday announced to bring a white paper over the performance of the Sindh government after Ramazan, ARY News reported.

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar has alleged that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has refused to own 25 towns of the city. “They are not paying arrears of the retired municipal employees,” Sattar said.

MQM leader said that around 15 billion rupees arrears of the employees have been outstanding against the KMC. “While five billion rupees arrears of municipal employees outstanding against the municipal body in Hyderabad,” he added.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab recently announced that KMC will no longer collect parking fees at its designated sites.

Mayor Karachi further stated that KMC is now financially stable, with over Rs 2 billion in its accounts and more expected.

He added that KMC no longer needs Rs 40 to 50 million from parking fees. “Legal action will be taken against those collecting money in the name of KMC.

The mayor said that parking fees will no longer be charged at 46 out of 106 main roads under the KMC. However, the fee will remain in place at 25 towns and 6 cantonment board areas, he added.