MQM Pakistan a separate party from MQM London: Waseem Akhtar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Waseem Akhtar said on Thursday that MQM-P is a separate political party from MQM London and clarifications were given on multiple occasions, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Waseem Akhtar said that media has a vital role in the strengthening of the democratic system. He said that MQM factions have been united and media should praise the development.

He said if some people have joined hands for the betterment of Karachi then it is a good omen. Akhtar said that MQM-P has also an option of boycotting the upcoming local government (LG) elections if its demands are not met.

He said that delimitation was part of the political agreement with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and they agreed on new delimitations after building a consensus. He added that the issue of delimitations can be resolved tomorrow.

Waseem Akhtar urged the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address the delimitation issue.

He said that MQM-P will not be deceived anymore and it will not make any compromise on its demands. Akhtar said that all factions of MQM are united and their voices became strong.

“We had clarified many times that we are a separate party from MQM London. Our agenda is in front of every one and we will be together in future.”

Earlier in the day, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM Bahali Committee of Farooq Sattar formally announced the merger with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The development was announced at a press conference held at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad, which was attended by Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Anis Kaimkhani and Nasreen Jalil.

Speaking on the occasion, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal announced his party’s merger with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The former Karachi Mayor announced that the PSP would “merge with the MQM-P”, adding that they would work under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is the MQM-P convener.

A day earlier, it was reported that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Farooq Sattar decided to contest upcoming local government (LG) elections ‘under one flag’.

