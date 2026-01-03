Khalid Maqbool responds to Mustafa Kamal’s press conference on MQM founder

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has reacted to the recent press conference by Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal against the party founder, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the issue, he said that MQM-Pakistan had already presented its complete and clear narrative regarding the party’s past on August 23, 2016.

Khalid Maqbool said that on August 23, 2016, MQM-Pakistan had categorically announced that all party decisions would be made in Pakistan and that the party had fully separated itself from MQM-London. He stressed that this stance remains unchanged.

“This is our complete narrative, which covers all matters,” Khalid Maqbool said, adding that MQM-Pakistan’s position had already addressed issues related to the party leadership and past controversies.

His remarks came in response to Mustafa Kamal’s recent press conference in which Kamal once again made serious allegations against the MQM founder, including claims related to the murder of senior MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

Mustafa Kamal Claims MQM Founder Ordered Imran Farooq’s Murder

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader and Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal had previously alleged that the founder of the MQM orchestrated the murder of senior party leader Dr Imran Farooq and treated the killing as a “birthday gift.”

Dr Imran Farooq was stabbed to death outside his home in London in September 2010.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, alongside MQM-P leaders, Mustafa Kamal had claimed that the MQM founder staged scenes around the body and engaged in theatrics. He also alleged that £500,000 was recovered from under the founder’s pillow.

Kamal further claimed that millions of pounds were collected to facilitate the transportation of Dr Imran Farooq’s body to Pakistan.

He had called for the immediate arrest of those responsible for Dr Imran Farooq’s murder and condemned what he described as a staged spectacle involving the widow of the slain leader.

Mustafa Kamal had also accused the party founder of receiving funds from India’s intelligence agency, RAW, for over 25 years. He claimed that the founder’s influence enabled him to mobilise crowds of up to 500,000 people within minutes during strikes and protests in Karachi.

The federal minister had further alleged that the MQM founder never advocated for constitutional reforms and prioritised personal power over national interests. He also accused him of filling graveyards, overcrowding prisons, and forcibly disappearing numerous young people.