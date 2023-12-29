MQM-P’s Anees Advocate, Raza Haroon join PPP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday ahead of the February 8 general elections, ARY News reported.

The development came after the duo met former president and PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by PPP, Asif Zardari welcomed Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate, who were former members of MQM’s Rabita Committee, to the party.

During the meeting, the politicians discussed the ‘charter of Karachi’ regarding the development, establishment of peace and security, and friendly environment in the port city.

“PPP’s Charter of Karachi will have a far-reaching impact on the future of the city. The PPP is the party of the people of Karachi. We are working to restore the lights which were taken away by the rivals of peace and the merchants of hate,” Zardari was quoted as saying in the statement.

On the occasion, the former president mentioned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s 10-point election agenda, saying that the PPP will bring such developmental projects for Karachi and every other city and town of Pakistan after coming into power, which will provide relief to the common man in this time of inflation.

“We want Karachi to become an economic hub on the lines of Dubai, which will not only give Pakistan rather, due to its important geographical position, investors from all over the world could also benefit from the city,” he added.

As the general elections drew near, the PPP kickstarted the election campaign, with a 10-point agenda laid out by Bilawal Bhutto on December 27.