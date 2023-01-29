MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool deplores Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, saying that arresting anyone is condemnable, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Karachi, the MQM-P Convener regretted that the PTI leader used to call Karachi citizens – who get arrested – ‘terrorists’, adding that now when he has realized the sufferings after getting arrested.

In response to a question, Khalid Maqbool said that Babar Ghori was returning to Pakistan due to his mother’s illness, adding that MQM-P’s doors were open for the former leader.

He further said that MQM-P had withdrawn from the elections over ‘violation of its rights’, adding that they will decide on contesting National Assembly by-elections in Rabata committee’s meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension in Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand, sending the former information minister on two-day physical remand.

In the order, the judicial magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to produce the PTI leader before his court on Monday (January 30) upon the expiry of his remand.



The former federal minister was arrested for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against PTI leader was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

