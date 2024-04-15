MQM-P’s leadership should shun politics of hatred: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday lambasted Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan leadership for pursuing politics of hatred and stated that the citizens of the metropolis still remember ‘the past of MQM-P’, ARY News reported on Monday.

In response to MQM-P statement, the Mayor Karachi – Murtaza Wahab – stated that MQM-P has always pursued a politics of hatred and the party is politically isolated, adding that the people of Karachi still remember the days of loot, plunder, and oppression.

“Sindh government – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) – is sincere with the people of Karachi and serious about resolving their issues, we are taking steps to curb crimes in the metropolis,” Mayor Karachi said.

He mentioned that some criminals were killed in police encounters, while others engaged in criminal activities are currently in police custody. He emphasized that the Sindh police is determined to take action against individuals involved in robberies.

The PPP leader said that a crackdown against criminals, from Karachi to Kashmore, has been initiated, with the local police and rangers are actively conducting raids against dacoits and street criminals.

He also castigated some politicians for doing ‘politics of hatred’, saying that they are not sincere with the people of Karachi.

Last week, MQM-P demanded that Karachi should be handed over to the Pak-Army for three months in the wake of ‘deteriorating’ law and order.

In a statement issued here, Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the Sindh government is not doing enough to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“The police have failed to protect lives and properties of the people. The surge in street crimes claimed 60 lives in the past three months,” the MQM-P leader added.

Syed Mustafa Kamal Mustafa Kamal blamed the government and the police for not taking action against criminals.

He said that ‘biased’ Sindh government and ‘incompetent’ police have left the people on mercy of the robbers and murderers. “Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar should tell who has tied the hands of the police,” Mustafa Kamal

He said that MQM-Pakistan is ready for all possible cooperation to cope with street criminals.

“There is no area and no road in Karachi where lives and property of citizens are safe. Even today (Monday), two citizens were robbed and killed in the Metroville area.