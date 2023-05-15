MQM-P’s reservations remain ‘unaddressed’ as digital census ends today

KARACHI: Today marks the last day of the digital census in Sindh, but the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) reservations remained ‘unaddressed’ by the federal government, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, MQM-Pakistan has stated that despite four extensions, they have severe reservations regarding the slow paced census process in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In a statement issued by MQM-P, it was stated that if the counting is done accurately with due diligence, then daily, more than 190,000 individuals can be counted.

MQM-P claims that the role of the Sindh government in the correct counting of the population in urban areas is biased, adding that the provincial administration is using conspiratorial tactics to highlight the population of a particular linguistic unit.

MQM-P demanded to count every individual in urban areas accurately, otherwise the political party will hold protest in courts, assemblies, and streets.