MQM-P’s Sadaqat Hussain faces music for ‘threatening’ female teacher

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday took notice against former MPA Sadaqat Hussain for ‘threatening’ a female teacher at an examination center in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P spokesperson in a statement said that Sadaqat Hussain’s basic membership has been suspended while an investigation committee was formed.

“The MQM-P will not allow anyone to take law into hands and engage in illegal activities,” the spokesperson added.

He said that the findings of the committee will be made public.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, a video surfaced in which MQM-P former MPA Sadaqat Hussain can be seen ‘threatening’ a female teacher at an examination center in Karachi,

The video shows Sadaqat Hussain entering the center, misbehaving and threatening the female teachers.

Reacting to the incident, the Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards took notice of the incident and has assured that action will be taken against the former MQM MPA.

The minister stated that the Education Department will not tolerate any form of harassment or misconduct by its employees.

The annual Matriculation exams commenced in Karachi on May 7 with a total of over 365,102 registered candidates for both the ninth and tenth grades.

There are 505 examination centres established for students across the city.

The morning session covers the Science group, in which the Computer theory paper of ninth and tenth is underway, while the afternoon session will encompass the General group.

Secondary board examinations will conclude on May 31.