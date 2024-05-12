MQM-P’s Sadaqat Hussain who ‘threatened’ female teacher reinstated

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday reinstated party membership of former MPA Sadaqat Hussain who reportedly threatened a private school staff, including female teachers, in order to ‘facilitate cheating’, ARY News reported.

A video of MQM-P’s Sadaqat Hussain along with his aides ‘threatening’ a private school staff, including female teachers, allegedly in order to ‘facilitate cheating’ during ongoing matric exams in Orangi Town, went viral on social media.

It was alleged that Hussain along with his aides was putting pressure on the staff of the private school, which was serving as one of exmanation centres of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), to facilitate in “cheating” and “help students solve the examination papers”.

A less-than-minute video showed the former lawmaker and a female staffer involved in heated arguments while a male staff member was recording the episode.

The incident compelled the MQM-P to suspend his membership and order an inquiry into the matter.

However today, the MQM-P reversed its decision following findings of an investigative committee.

The party spokesperson, in a statement, condemned the spreading of false news without verification, which according to them damaged the reputation of Sadaqat Hussain.

The spokesperson explained that the school in question was not an examination center, but rather a dispute over admission cards had arisen between the two parties involved. “The matter was resolved amicably by both parties at the police station, with no further issues,” he added.

The annual Matriculation exams commenced in Karachi on May 7 with a total of over 365,102 registered candidates for both the ninth and tenth grades.

There are 505 examination centres established for students across the city.