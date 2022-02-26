MQM’s Raees Mama gets 25 years in prison for murder of SP

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Saturday handed 25-year imprisonment to a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) hitman, Raees Mama, in a case pertaining to the murder of a senior police officer and a doctor.

The court acquitted two suspects – Ejaz Qadri alias Gorchani and Asif Iqbal – for want of evidence.

Raeesuddin, alias Mama, a former Korangi sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, was charged with the murder of SP Shah Muhammad and Dr Dilshad.

In 2013, the police officer was shot at when he was leaving the clinic of Dr Dilshad in Korangi. Both were killed in the attack. SP Shah had taken part in the operation in Karachi during the 1990s and was a relative of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Raees Mama faces over 50 cases of heinous crimes. International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) had arrested the notorious target killer in Malaysia in December 2017 and he was later repatriated to Karachi in March 2018.

Mama is also a prime suspect in the May 12, 2007 incident, wherein 40 people were killed in Karachi.

