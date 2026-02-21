MQM seeks to be party in Gul Plaza judicial commission probe

KARACHI: The MQM has filed an application to become a party in Gul Plaza judicial commission probe as Tariq Mansoor advocate submitted advocacy papers on behalf of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The lawyer in petition said that his client wants to bring key facts on the record of the commission, “which are not being brought in light by the Sindh government”.

The plea claimed that the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in Feb 19 proceedings cover up the facts. “It seems the government wants to cover up its negligence”. “The Anti-Corruption Establishment had registered a case 56/2005 against irregularities in construction of Gul Plaza”.

“In that case accused builder Gul Muhammad Khanani, then DG SBCA and Controller Buildings were involved,” according to the plea.

The court had rejected bail petitions of the accused. “The People’s Party government withdraw the case from court to allegedly protect the accused,” application read.

An officer Manzoor Kaka, allegedly involved in illegal construction, was later made the head of the SBCA.

“There is important material with regard to Gul Plaza thus we seek permission to appear before the commission”.

According to the application, the MQM wants to provide best assistance for investigation of the Gul Plaza tragedy to ensure protection of citizens.