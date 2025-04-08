web analytics
MQM won't be allowed to reawaken its politics of hate: Sharjeel Memon

TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Those talking about lawlessness were themselves responsible for lawlessness in the past, provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon said on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Memon in a media talk said that the MQM has confessed committing mistakes in past. “You have deprived thousands of mothers from their children in the past,” minister said.

“We will not allow the MQM to reawaken its dead politics of hate,” Sharjeel Memon said.

He said the MQM leaders hare issuing hate-based statements in pretext of dumper accidents in city. “Karachi is considered the hub of national development, we will not allow lawlessness in city again at any cost,” he added.

MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a media talk earlier said, ” We have prevented lawlessness in Karachi, will never stop it now”.

“The police and thief both are non-local, and it is the real cause of the lawlessness in the city,” he said. “Non-local SHOs have been posted at 52 police stations,” he further said.

