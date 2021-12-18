MQM’s Gulfaraz Khattak arrested after ATC cancels his bail

KARACHI: Police on Saturday arrested Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan leader, Gulfaraz Khattak, after an anti-terrorism court cancelled his bail in media houses attack case, ARY News reported.

Jail Police arrested Gulfaraz Khattak Advocate, in the court premises after the ATC cancelled his bail over misbehavior with the judge.

The Judge ordered the police to shift the arrested MQM leader to jail and submit report to the court.

An FIR was registered against Khattak and other leaders and workers of the MQM over attack on media houses by an unruly mob after a speech of the party’s London-based supremo at Karachi Press Club.

The media houses had been ransacked as MQM workers went berserk, and resorted to violence, firing and arson on August 22, 2016 evening that left at least one person dead and a dozen others wounded.

An anti-terrorism court had indicted MQM-P leaders Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Qamar Mansoor and others in 2018, in the case pertaining to attack on media houses.

The court had also declared MQM founder and scores of other accused as absconders in the case.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!