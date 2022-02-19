MQM’s Khawaja Sohail Mansoor resigns from Rabita Committee

KARACHI: Former MQM MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor has tendered his resignation from the party’s Rabita Committee, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, who remained member of the National Assembly from Karachi on the ticket of Muttahida Qaumi Movement in general elections of 2008 and 2013, has sent his resignation letter to Convener Rabita Committee Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Talking to media, Sohail Mansoor said that he has differences with the party over some of its policies. “We are coalition partners of the federal government but getting no relief for the people,” he said. “In this situation I could not remain the member of the party’s coordination committee,” Sohail Mansoor further said.

“We have to go to the people, what answer we will give their questions,” he asked.

“What we have received from the federal government and the province within last four years,” he questioned. “We couldn’t resolve Karachi’s problems despite being allies to the federal government,” he added.

“Karachi’s sense of deprivation is further deepening, I have not right to sit on the chair of the Rabita Committee,” he added.

