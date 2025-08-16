Mrunal Thakur issues apology after body-shaming Bipasha Basu

Bollywood starlet Mrunal Thakur has issued an apology to fellow actor Bipasha Basu after her old video, body-shaming the latter, resurfaced on social media.

For the unversed, an old interview clip of Mrunal Thakur, back from her TV days, recently went viral on social media.

Seen sitting with her co-star in the clip, Thakur asked him in an on-set interview, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles?” before suggesting, “Go marry Bipasha [Basu]. Go marry Bipasha.”

She even added, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GONE GIRL (@wholesomeandmean)

Ever since the video was widely circulated on social media, it drew netizens’ ire for Thakur and many called out the hypocrisy displayed by the ‘Son of Sardaar’ actor, a staunch advocate of body positivity, with her insensitive remarks about the ‘Raaz’ star.

Moreover, Basu seemingly responded to the controversy too, sharing a post on her Instagram stories, which read, “Strong women lift each other up.”

“Get those muscles, beautiful ladies; we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong,” she advised further.

Now, Thakur has apologised for her earlier remarks regarding Basu, noting, “19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt.”

Also Read: Bipasha Basu reminisces old times with Cristiano Ronaldo after his engagement

“But it did, and for that I am deeply sorry,” she added. “My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently.”

“With time, I have grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now,” she concluded.