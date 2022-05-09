Mrunal Thakur blames Nani starrer for ‘Jersey’ failure

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur opened up on the failure of her recent title ‘Jersey’ alongside Shahid Kapoor, believes it is because of Nani starrer Telugu version.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Jersey’ after a series of delays, finally made its Box Office debut two weeks ago. However, the Hindi remake of the same-titled Telugu blockbuster failed to bring the audience to theatres as opposed to mega grosser ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’.

Speaking to an Indian news portal recently, the female lead of ‘Jersey’ Mrunal Thakur expressed her disappointment over the underperformance of the movie, “It is disappointing,” she told the portal.

“Apart from performances, there are a number of other factors that make a film work like positioning, marketing, etc,” the actor reasoned the failure. “We spared no efforts. Maybe it’s a phase. Maybe there’re so many external reasons. I have no clue what is happening.”

“Obviously, you feel a little bummed, and a little low, that maybe it could’ve done better because it’s a good film. Honestly, I was a little low,” she added.

Moreover, Thakur believes that one of the possible reasons for the failure of the movie could be the original Telugu version starring South superstar Naveen Babu a.k.a Nani.

“Maybe one of the reasons is that the dubbed Hindi version of the film is airing on television. It’s also available on YouTube,” she said.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur led sports drama has managed a total collection of INR24.95 crore in two weeks.

