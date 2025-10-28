Mrunal Thakur drops film Dacoit's intense first look

The much-anticipated movie Dacoit, in which Mrunal Thakur joins hands with Adivi Sesh in the drama, has finally confirmed the movie’s drop date.

However, the film, which was scheduled to hit theatres in December 2025, has been cancelled and rescheduled, citing the surgery of Adivi Sesh.

In this regard, the 33-year-old Mrunal Thakur shared a post on her Instagram to inform the fans about the new update on Tuesday, October 28, uploading a bold poster that showed her and Adivi Sesh while holding a gun in a full action scene.

Regarding the new update, the star actress wrote in the caption, “Experience explosive drama with #DACOIT. Grand release worldwide on March 19th, 2026, in Hindi & Telugu.”

Moreover, the film now has a dispute with the time of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Love & War.

Though the online info quickly drew the attention of fans and industry workers, it showed their viewing lens through comments.

Maniesh Paul wrote in the comment section, along with a fire emoji, “Woohhooo.” On the other hand, Adivi Sesh said, “So excited about the world seeing what we have created together @mrunalthakur.” Roshni Walia and Dhaval Thakur also sent in their love.

Another commented, “Congratulations on the new movie.” One more fan penned, “We are expecting something big.” A third fan added, “Can’t wait.”

In addition, Adivi Sesh, speaking to Zoo, explained the tone of the movie as very muscular, saying that every line has been discussed, and each dialogue has been acted out with one another.

Shesh further added that he believes that it’s the vision of Shaneil that actually sort of made it very contemporary.

“It’s a very American look at a very Indian story,” he ends the conversation with a note.