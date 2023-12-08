Mrunal Thakur is getting married ‘soon’?

Bollywood starlet Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on her marriage plans, hinting that she will be ‘married soon’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In one of the promotional outings for her recently-released title ‘Hi Nanna’ in New Jersey, actor Mrunal Thakur teased her future plans regarding her personal life and hinted that she’ll be a married woman soon.

While promoting the film in the city, the Bollywood celebrity was innocently asked by a young fan, “Are you married?” to which the actor was seen blushing before she replied, “Am I married? Soon. Soon. I will be.”

It is pertinent to mention that this development followed earlier reports of her dating a Telugu boy and planning to ‘settle down in Hyderabad’ after marriage.

However, Thakur cleared the air via her Instagram stories, when she wrote, “Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends and family, who have been calling me constantly for the past hour when they got to know that I am getting married to some Telugu boy.”

“I also want to know who this boy is in the first place,” she added.

As for ‘Hi Nanna’, the Telugu-language romantic drama is the directorial debut of young filmmaker Shouryuv. The title, headlined by Thakur with Nani and child actor Kiara Khanna, was preponed from the original December 21 release to avoid the Box Office clash with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: The Ceasefire – Part 1’, making its theatrical debut on December 7.

Is Badshah dating Mrunal Thakur? Rapper answered