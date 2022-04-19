Mrunal Thakur touches upon fulfilling dreams; says ‘nobody can stop me’

Actor Mrunal Thakur spoke about fulfilling her Bollywood dreams independently during the promotions of her upcoming movie ‘Jersey’.

Mrunal Thakur – who is all set to grace the silver screen again with the much-anticipated title ‘Jersey’ alongside Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor – seated with an Indian news portal to speak about the sports drama, while also elaborating on her smooth transition from TV to movies.

Touching upon her movie choices right from the beginning, Thakur – who crashed the anticipations with her debut Bollywood title ‘Love Sonia’ – stated, “Nobody expected a TV actor to take up an arty film, instead of a typical masala venture as their launchpad.”

“It is because of Love Sonia that people have taken me seriously as an actor, leading to me bagging stronger roles,” she added further. “I am looking forward to doing versatile roles and something very interesting is in store, which I can’t talk about.”

“I just want to say that earlier I was surviving, but now, I am living my life as an actor. And I have earned it all on my own, and nobody can stop me from living my dream, I am getting to meet my dream directors. I am in a very good phase of my career right now,” remarked the ‘Dhamaka’ actor.

Moreover, Mrunal revealed that late actor Smita Patil is her favorite. “I think she was way ahead of time. It takes lots of guts to do the kind of films she did,” celeb spoke about her ‘idol’. “I saw her movies, and one of my favorites was Mandi and just like her, I want to do something extraordinary in my career.”

On the work front, Mrunal’s last silver screen outing came last year with the thriller drama ‘Dhamaka’ alongside Kartik Aryan. Her upcoming title ‘Jersey’ – which faced many hurdles in its release following the pandemic lockdowns and after being delayed multiple times – is finally set to hit the theatres this Friday, April 22.

