MS Dhoni trolled for his new hairstyle

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni once again made headlines, this time for his new hairstyle as he is he is receiving harsh trolling on social media.

MS Dhoni, known for his iconic hairstyles over the years, opted for a shorter, trendier look. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared pictures of MS Dhoni’s new look on Instagram, showcasing a low fade hairdo that has left fans divided .

His latest hairstyle features a golden-dyed trim with a negligible beard and mustache, making him look remarkably younger than his 43 years.

While some fans are loving the new look, others are having a hard time accepting the change, with some even trolling him on social media. Reactions on social media have been mixed, with some users praising MS Dhoni’s new look while others criticising it.

One user commented, “Transition to chapri complete,” while another wrote, “There used to be a time when he’d be a trendsetter (for hair styles)”.

A user while hailing MS Dhoni’s new look commented, “What stops him from Hollywood”. Another one wrote, “43 years old handsome man”

As the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting news of Dhoni’s participation. The new retention rules may allow CSK to retain him for a bargain price, but only time will tell if Dhoni will continue to dazzle fans with his cricketing skills