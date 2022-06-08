Peechay Hutt to Jalebi Baby: ‘Ms. Marvel’ takes desi music to MCU

Giving us more than one reason to stream the much-hyped ‘Ms. Marvel’, MCU has got an intriguing music lineup with desi chartbusters.

Ms. Marvel’s desi soundtrack features a range of Indian and Pakistani stars and their hit numbers in the background of the first desi female superhero’s tale. As reported previously, rising singer Hasan Raheem’s coke-studio chart-topper ‘Peechay Hutt’ has been included in the series.

LOVED the first 2 eps of Ms Marvel. This is the South Asian rep I want to see. Sugar-coated saunf, dialogue about @iamsrk’s best film, a soundtrack including @hasanraheeem’s Peechay Hutt. Kamala Khan is unapologetically brown and I LOVE IT. pic.twitter.com/O2CKjgUPvR — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) May 25, 2022

Moreover, to support the South-Asian background of protagonist Kamala Khan, one of the scenes in the debut episode featured Ahmed Rushdi’s iconic ‘Ko Ko Korina’ which also had a rendition by actor Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan, in one of the seasons of ‘Coke Studio’.

Pakistan’s female rapper, Eva B, and ‘Nightingale of Pakistan’ Nahid Akhtar will be spotted in the series with Urdu rap ‘Rozi’ and ‘Sohniye I Love You’ respectively.

Not limiting to the Pakistani songs, Marvel has included a great deal of Indian tracks as well in the lineup, headlined by maestro A.R. Rahman’s ‘Oh Nanba’ from Rajnikanth starrer ‘Lingaa’, sung by legendary SP Balasubramaniam.

The audience will also witness Raja Kumari’s ‘Goddess’, Ritviz’s ‘Sage’, as well as Ishq Bector, Kully Bhamra, and Angus Campbell’s ‘Disco Gully’ on the Marvel show.

Khan’s mixed emotions as she swoons over a new guy in school to be complimented by Tesher’s peppy song ‘Jalebi Baby’ while the launching episode closed with the Eva B’s voice saying, “Jo kuch bhi seekha galtiyon se hi seekha maine (Whatever I have learned, I did from my mistakes).”

‘Ms. Marvel’ is the first Muslim superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is an obsessed Pakistani-American fan of Captain Marvel, growing up in Jersey City.

The first episode of the mini-series premiered earlier today and is currently streaming on Disney+. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon, Adil Al Arbi, and Bilal Fallah has co-directed the project.

