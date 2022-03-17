Netizens not happy with Fawad Khan’s absence from Ms. Marvel trailer

Fans of Pakistan actor and musician Fawad Khan were disappointed to see the absence of the celebrity in the trailer of the upcoming Marvel Studios’ project Ms. Marvel.

The Entity Paradigm singer will be seen in the superhero show, which will introduce the fans to the first Muslim superhero named Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. However, he was not there in the trailer.

The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/k1s7HWOtaV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 15, 2022

Here’s what his fans had to say about it on social media.

The role of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, a Pakistani-American fan of superhero Captain Marvel, is played by 19-year-old Canadian-Pakistani actor Iman Vellani.

Pakistan actor Nimra Bucha along with Matt Lintz, Anjali Bhimani, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laurel Marsden, Mohan Kapoor and others are part of the cast as well.

Two-time Oscar and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon, Adil Al Arbi and Bilal Fallah have co-directed the upcoming project which streams from June 8.

Sana Amanat, who has worked in several Marvel projects, has co-written the venture alongside Bisha K. Ali.

